Sailor Moon Creator Naoko Takeuchi Is Headed to Vogue

There are tons of anime icons, but none can compare to Sailor Moon. Characters like Son Goku and Naruto may be megastars, but there is something about Sailor Moon that transcends genre. Since the heroine debuted, Sailor Moon has become a legend with fans of all walks of life. And soon, the creator of Sailor Moon will head to Vogue for a rare interview.

The update comes from the magazine itself as Vogue Japan confirmed its upcoming feature on Naoko Takeuchi. According to the report, Takeuchi will given an interview to Vogue as part of its January 2024 issue. A special photo of Takeuchi was releasee by Vogue Japan to hype the release, and the artist looks gorgeous in every way.

Naoko Takeuchi will give an interview to VOGUE JAPAN in January 2024 issue



The interview will also contain brand new "Sailor Moon" art never released before pic.twitter.com/74m9KZCJLb — Shoujo Crave (@shoujocrave) November 21, 2023

Dressed in a sheer floral blouse, Takeuchi is channeling Chiba Moon with her pink wardrobe. It is also a treat to see a recent photo of Takeuchi period given how private many mangaka are. Some creators are notorious for hiding their faces, but Takeuchi hasn't shied away from cameras during her career. However, it has definitely been a hot minute since Takeuchi posed for any official photoshoots like this one for Vogue.

At this point, there is no telling what Takeuchi will share in her interview, but Vogue Japan has confirmed one special addition to its January 2024 issue. The magazine will publish some never-before-seen artwork from Sailor Moon. So if you are a diehard fans of Usage, you will not want to miss out on this Vogue Japan issue!

For those unfamiliar with Takeuchi, the creator is revered by fans for creating Sailor Moon. Born in March 1967, Takeuchi became interested in manga during high school but ended up studying chemistry in college. However, after Takeuchi graduated, she found herself working in manga after submitting her work Love Call to Kodnasha. From there, Takeuchi put forward several other projects before kicking off Sailor Moon in December 1991. The series became an instant hit, and Takeuchi continues to oversee Sailor Moon to this day through its latest anime reboot.

