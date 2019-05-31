Sailor Moon Announces New Musical For 2020

Sailor Moon is a mainstay in anime, arguably seen as the “sister” series to Dragon Ball Z and many other Shonen Jump series. Though it certainly hasn’t matched Dragon Ball step for step in terms of overall popularity, Sailor Moon has found mediums and avenues to take that the Saiyan highlighting series hasn’t managed to successfully break into. Enter Sailor Moon The Musical. With dozens of musicals under its belt, its no surprise to see that a new musical from the Sailor Moon anime is on its way for 2020.

Twitter User MoonKittyNet broke the news that a new Sailor Moon Musical will be dropping next year, specifically focusing on the “Princess Kaguya arc from the manga and 90s Sailor Moon S movie”:

MUSICAL NEWS!! The next #SailorMoon musical has been delayed and will debut in Summer 2020! It will be based on the Princess Kaguya arc from the manga and 90s Sailor Moon S movie. https://t.co/HOH215cgKi pic.twitter.com/JUhdJJeAHL — Sailor Moon 🌙 (@moonkittynet) May 29, 2019

Its honestly amazing to see just how many Sailor Moon musicals there have been. With the first debuting in 1993, the “Sera Myu” series has garnered enough popularity to continue creating installment after installment for decades.

The story arc that this musical follows, aka the Princess Kaguya arc, was adapted into the second feature length Sailor Moon animated movie. The plot follows the arrival of the villain Kaguya as she and her minions attempt to encase the world in ice. All the Sailor Scouts assemble to attempt to defeat her while Serena’s cat/mentor Luna, falls in love with an astronomer in the process. While Luna struggles with her desire to become human, the scouts find their attempts to defeat Kaguya futile until they manage to combine all of their powers in the “Imperium Silver Crystal”.

Adapting this story will be sure to create a snowy scene for the musical itself and we’ll have to wait until next year to see how this entry stacks up to its dozens of predecessors in the musical department.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”