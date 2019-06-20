Viz Media Address Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars Blu-ray, DVD Error

It took quite some time, but Sailor Moon fans have waited long enough. At long last, the anime’s final season has come to the U.S. thanks to Viz Media, but it seems the home release of Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars has a bit of a blip.

After all, the season’s recent Blu-ray contains an error, and the team at Viz Media has responded to the gaff.

As reported by Anime News Network, Viz Media put out a statement about the error found in the Sailor Moon: Sailor Stars Blu-ray.

“The erroneous text is in the romaji provided with the song lyrics. The booklet is the only item affected and the issue does not affect the rest of the Limited Edition set or the Standard BD or DVD releases,” the comment reads.

It turns out the issue spotted by fans comes in the booklet included with the Blu-ray. The insert contains lyrics for the season’s songs, and some of the romaji provided for the lyrics are incorrect. Viz Media says it is working on a “replacement solution” for those who received the erroneous copy earlier in the week. The affected Blu-ray volume contains the anime’s first 17 episodes, so there will be more to come. The original season contains 34 episodes total, so fans can keep up with Viz Media to learn more about its future release plans.

Want to know more about this season? Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is officially described as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia!

While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most. But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”

