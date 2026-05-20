Netflix Confirms New Anime Release Dates for May & June 2026 (Including Big Sequels)

Netflix is gearing up for a new Summer of anime releases that will not only include some brand new shows, but also streaming launches for some other returning franchises over the rest of the May and heading into June. It’s been a great year for anime on Netflix thus far as fans have gotten to see some major franchises and exclusives making their debut. But part of what makes the streaming platform all the more intriguing is the fact .

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has a solid line up heading into the rest of May, and is kicking off their June 2026 line up with some new anime releases as well. Sharing a new update revealing two new releases coming on May 25, and three more coming on June 1st, Netflix also confirms the release of a brand new streaming addition to their line up as well with this update in the licensing of Milky Subway: The Galactic Limited Express. You can get the breakdown below.

Netflix Confirms New Anime Releases for May & June 2026

New anime incoming 👀 Here’s what’s next on Netflix in the US



Blue Lock: VS. U-20 JAPAN

My Dress-Up Darling: Season 2

Assassination Classroom: Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier: Season 2

MILKY☆SUBWAY THE GALACTIC LIMITED EXPRESS

ONE PIECE: Whole Cake Island – Episodes 850-877 pic.twitter.com/L7spmTsfW6 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2026

Netflix’s upcoming line up for May and June 2026 include the likes of:

May 25 – Blue Lock: VS. U-20 JAPAN

May 25 – My Dress-Up Darling: Season 2

May 25 – Assassination Classroom: Season 2

June 1 – Shangri-La Frontier: Season 2

June 1 – MILKY☆SUBWAY THE GALACTIC LIMITED EXPRESS

June 1 – ONE PIECE: Whole Cake Island – Episodes 850-877

These anime releases are big ones to look out for as the rest of the month will include some highly anticipated sequels. New seasons of Blue Lock, My Dress-Up Darling, and Assassination Classroom have been streaming with other platforms like Crunchyroll or Hulu but this Netflix drop will get even more eyes on them than before. That’s especially the case for Shangri-La Frontier.

Shangri-La Frontier is likely the coolest of these new seasons . It’s been a great series to see develop as fans have loved watching its main character develop his video game skills across the episodes thus far. But with its Netflix release, there’s a chance it’s going to reach a much wider audience from now on. The biggest new release is a brand new license for Netflix.

Play video

Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express originally made its debut in Japan last year, and is a feature film version of the previously released TV anime series of the same name. It originally began as a short released online from creator Yohei Kameyama, who writes, directs, and fully produces this film version. The creator also took over the character design duties, animation, modeling, and quite a few else on his own while Bit Grooove Promotion is credited with the sound. At the center of it all is Momoko Terasawa as Chiharu and Anna Nagase as Makina.

As for the film, it’s teased as such, “Super human Chiharu and cyborg Makina got arrested for breaking space traffic laws. They’re stuck with a crew of misfits who got caught around the same time: Akane and Kanata, the super human pair; and Kurt and Max, the cyborg pals. Ryoko, the police officer, sentenced them to clean up the interplanetary train – the so-called ‘Milky☆Subway,’ as their community service. It should’ve been a simple job – until the train suddenly takes off into deep space! The crew scrambles in confusion as chaos unfolds onboard! No purpose! No principle! No point! A never-before-seen space-train spectacle, powered by nothing but pure momentum!”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!