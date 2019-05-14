Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Announces English Dub Cast

Viz Media has been a pretty big hit with Sailor Moon fans as they have been steadily releasing the series on home video, and now they have reached a point fans in the United States never really thought would happen. The newest release of Sailor Moon is the fifth, and final, season of the series overall and marks the very first time Sailor Moon Sailor Stars will be getting a home video release in North America.

Viz Media amped up the anticipation for this upcoming release even more so recently as it announced the official English dub cast for the season on its Twitter account. Check it out below!

Magical moonlight announcement! 🌙 Meet the English cast of Sailor Moon Sailor Stars! pic.twitter.com/4jBhx7YKZP — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 13, 2019

The newly announced English dub cast includes Stephanie Sheh as Chibi-Chibi, Melissa Hutchison as Sailor Star Fighter, Erika Harlacher as Sailor Star Maker, Sarah Williams as Sailor Star Healer, and Carrie Keranen as Sailor Galaxia. Sailor Moon Sailor Stars features episodes 167-183 of the anime series and originally aired from 1996 to 1997.

Viz Media will be releasing this collection with a limited edition set, Blu-ray and DVD combo, and a DVD only set later this year. Sailor Moon Sailor Stars is officially described as such, “Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians are about to face their greatest challenge yet — high school! But as the girls take their next big step in life and Chibi-Usa prepares to return to the future, a mysterious force frees the evil Queen Nehalennia! While the struggle to contain her old enemy will be difficult, it may be Mamoru’s year of studying abroad that hurts Usagi the most.

But there’s even more to take Usagi’s mind off of long-distance love with the arrival of the villainous Sailor Anima Mates and the heroic Sailor Star Lights! Who could be behind this new wave of evil? And why are the Star Lights resistant to working with Sailor Moon? Usagi has her hands full, but she’ll always make time to write a love letter to her beloved Mamo.”

