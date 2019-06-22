Sailor Moon Releasing Special Chibi Moon Compact

Due to its status as one of the most popular anime/manga series of all time, Sailor Moon hasn’t just unleashed a bevy of television episodes and volumes, it’s also inspired a series of merchandise and makeup. As the Sailor Scouts attempted to fight extraterrestrial villains, they called upon the power of the stars to invoke unique transformations that gave them the power they needed. Sailor Moon was so popular in the series that she inspired a young girl to take up the name of “Sailor Chibi Moon”.

Twitter User Aitakuji dropped the news about the upcoming blush that sports a Sailor Chibi Moon flair:

Sailor Chibi Moon’s special Prism Heart Compact is being officially released as a blush and compact! The blush is a cream blush in a soft pink hue and the special compact plays music, lights up and has the voices of Chibi Moon and Helios! Pre-order today~https://t.co/oZIhefM8YX pic.twitter.com/ZJXxlj49bo — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) June 8, 2019

A number of other Sailor Moon merchandise will be available this summer as part of the Universal Studios Japan promotion, “Universal Cool Japan 2019”. The park will have a 4-D attraction that features an entirely new Sailor Moon adventure where the Sailor Scouts, and their recurring masked comrade Tuxedo Mask, battle against a new alien threat who takes the form of a woman who seemingly has a giant disco ball for legs. Anime!

Sailor Chibi Moon herself has had a long history in the series, and is shockingly 900 years old! Chibiusa traveled back into the past to meet Serena, Sailor Moon, and attempt to not only learn more about her, but follow in her footsteps. During a brief arc in the series, Sailor Chibi Moon joins the dark side, fighting against the Sailor Scouts as a full grown adult, but eventually manages to find her path back to the side of light.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”