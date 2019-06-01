Sailor Moon Shares New Universal Studios Attraction Preview

Sailor Moon has anime series, manga volumes, musicals, merchandising, and everything in between. This summer, a theme park attraction will be added to the list with the upcoming “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle 4-D: Moon Palace Chapter” ride at Universal Studios Japan. Part of the “Universal Cool Japan” promotion, the attraction promises to deliver fans a brand new Sailor Moon adventure featuring the titular character, the sailor scouts, and Tuxedo Mask facing off against a brand new villain. Universal Studios Japan has released a three minute promotional video in anticipation of the upcoming experience.

The video shows new footage of the ride itself, with Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts facing off against a new villain who at first seems to be fused to a disco ball, and then springs forth a lower half similar to that of a spider. In a moment of audience participation, Sailor Chibi Moon begs the attraction participants to form their fingers into a shape of a heart to assist in Sailor Moon‘s newest transformation.

Also shown are the trappings of the attraction itself, with paintings and murals of the Sailor Moon characters decked around the halls. The attraction itself will be open for the summer until August 25th 2019, so if you’re interested in experiencing 4-D Sailor Moon, you don’t have much time to do so!

Here’s the official story description of the attraction:

“After sensing an unsettling energy from Universal Studios Japan, Usagi Tsukino and the other Sailor Soldiers, along with Luna and Artemis, infiltrate the park to investigate. At the 4-D Cinema Theater where we’re currently playing their movie, they find that the source of the dark premonition is a monster that is stealing the park visitors’ energy! Fighting against the unspeakable power gathered by this monster, the Sailor Soldiers quickly find themselves in a bind. They need your help to face the danger. Place your trust in them. The battle starts now…”

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”