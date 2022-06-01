Sailor Moon x Vans Collection Officially Announced

It seems the rumors were true! At last, Sailor Moon has come clean with help from Vans. The brands announced today they’re teaming up for an official collection coming this year, and shojo lovers are ready to drop serious cash on this limited clothing line.

The update comes straight from Toei Animation and Vans as you can see below. The brands have teamed up to give our favorite Sailor Scouts a skatepark-approved makeover that netizens are drooling over already.

“Inspired by the beloved tales of love and friendship from the legendary anime, Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon are teaming up for a special collaboration. The action-packed collection captures the stories of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians,” Vans shared in a new statement.

As you can see above, the Sailor Moon x Vans line will include everything from shoes to hoodies and more. For instance, the shoe brand’s iconic high-top sneakers will get a magical makeover in the name of the moon. The sneakers are covered in a satin-like material and bring Sailor Moon’s iconic blue-white outfit to life. Vans will also include some low-top and slip-on styles for fans who prefer a simpler look.

And of course, Vans will see its Sailor Moon tops fly off the shelves. The collection has shared two pullovers so far as one will mimic Sailor Moon’s iconic costume. The other dives into Vans’ punk aesthetic with some purple tie-dye, but tones down its edges with a screen print of Sailor Moon‘s face.

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collection will be available here at Vans.com and at Vans retailers beginning on June 10th, and fans are already saving up for the drop. You will also be able to customize your Sailor Moon Vans here at Vans Customs.

What do you think of this epic new Vans collection? Will you be adding any of these Sailor Moon pieces to your wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.