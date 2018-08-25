New ‘Saint Seiya’ Anime Reveals Latest Poster

One of the coolest off-shoots of the popular Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac series following an all-women team of warriors will soon be getting an anime produced by Toei Animation.

To celebrate the upcoming December release of Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho, the series released a new poster showing fans what they can expect from the new series.

Debuting on Animax this December in Japan, Toei Animation also confirmed the first few additions to the voice cast for Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho. It’s a lot of carryover from the series’ line of drama CD releases including Aina Suzuki as Shoko, M.A.O. as Kyoko, and Inori Minase as Saori. Megumi Nakajima, however, will be portraying Mii in the anime, replacing Pile, who portrayed the character for the drama CDs.

The first poster promises the same types of magical battles the main series was known for, except now it’ll be a newer Toei Animation production. The Winter 2018-2019 anime season is incredibly packed as it is, and now this will be one major series fans will want to keep an eye out for should it release outside of the Animax in Japan.

Originally created by Chimaki Kuori in 2013, and set after the events of the Sanctuary arc of the original series (but before the Poseidon arc), Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho follows an all-women team of warriors as they defend Athena. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for an English language release, and describes the series as such:

“In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.”

Saint Seiya was originally create Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.