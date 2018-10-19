New ‘Saint Seiya’ Confirms Premiere Details

Saint Seiya is one of the most popular action series around the world, but its classic status makes it tough for new fans to experience the series for themselves. But now a new take on the franchise will soon make its debut.

Toei Animation announced that the Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho anime series will be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on December 10.

The series will officially premiere in Japan on December 10 on the SkyPer! Anime Set channel on Japan’s Amazon Prime Video, and the series will also premiere on the special ANIMAX on PlayStation app, but only the first three episodes will be released on the same schedule as the Amazon releases.

Toei Animation also confirmed the first few additions to the voice cast for Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho. There is a lot of carryover from the series’ line of drama CD releases including Aina Suzuki as Shoko, M.A.O. as Kyoko, and Inori Minase as Saori. Megumi Nakajima, however, will be portraying Mii in the anime, replacing Pile, who portrayed the character for the drama CDs.

Toshihiko Seki (who played Scorpio Milo), Hideyuki Tanaka (who played Leo Aiolia) and Ryotaro Okiayu (who playedd Gemini Saga) are returning from from previous Saint Seiya anime as well. Suzuki, M.A.O., Minase, and Nakajima are performing the opening theme for the series, “The Beautiful Brave,” while Suzuki and M.A.O. are performing the ending theme, “Smile Resonance.”

Originally created by Chimaki Kuori in 2013, and set after the events of the Sanctuary arc of the original series (but before the Poseidon arc), Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho follows an all-women team of warriors as they defend Athena. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for an English language release, and describes the series as such:

“In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.”

Saint Seiya was originally create Masami Kurumada for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as ‘Cloths’ which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.