Sakamoto Days Promo Introduces the Anime’s Killer Cast

Sakamoto Days is now in the works on making its official TV anime adaptation debut next year, and a new promo is helping to introduce more of the deadly killers that will be filling out the cast. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has been a moderate success within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the couple of years since it first made its debut, but it’s likely going to explode when the anime finally premieres next year. As Sakamoto Days gets ready to take over the anime world, fans have been steadily getting new updates as for what to expect from the new series.

With the Sakamoto Days anime gearing up for its premiere next January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, the cast for the new series has been steadily revealed through the last few months with new promos amping up the cast. But while many of them had been allies to Taro Sakamoto, the newest batch of additions are a shady group from his past known as the Order. This deadly group of killers have been revealed with a first look poster for the Sakamoto Days anime that you can check out in action below.

TMS Entertainment

What Is The Order?

The Order is a mysterious group of deadly assassins that are held in high regard as the strongest of the Japanese Association of Assassins. Sakamoto was one of the members in his youth before his retirement, but it’s clear that this group will be playing both a role in the past and present of the new Sakamoto Days anime. Fleshing out these newest additions to the roster of characters are a few new cast additions revealed as well. Joining the series are some heavy hitters in the anime scene with notable careers for each of them before jumping into this one.

The newest additions to the Sakamoto Days cast include the likes of Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul) as Nagumo, Saori Hayami (Yor Forger in Spy x Family, Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Osaragi, and Taku Yashiro (Vulcan Joseph in Fire Force, Gugu in To Your Eternity) as Shishiba. There are still a couple of Order members in this poster that have yet to be revealed, but they’ll be playing just as big of a role as these first three assassins in the coming series.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days Anime

Sakamoto Days will be making its premiere with Netflix sometime in January 2025. Masaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. Previous members of the confirmed cast include the likes of Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunara Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, and Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke.

Sakamoto Days will be kicking off 2025 as the anime to watch as the manga follows the rule of cool. Suzuki does whatever is the coolest thing for a character to do in any given chapter, and its action as a result is high octane and fast despite the fact that these killers should be relatively grounded. Often taking out entire buildings in the crossfire of each of the fights, this anime is going to hit hard and fast when it premieres. So it’s best to get ready for what’s coming so you don’t miss out on what’s likely going to be the most anticipated new release of 2025 overall.