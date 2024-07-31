Sakamoto Days Reveals Main Anime Cast

It won’t be much longer before Sakamoto Days appears on the small screen. The team at Netflix has licensed the hit anime ahead of its 2025 debut, and we just got a big update on the series as such. We have been given a casting update on Sakamoto Days, so we know who will be leading the series.

According to the Sakamoto Days crew, six leads have been cast for the anime. You can read up on the picks below:

Shin: Nobunaga Shimazaki



Lu: Ayane Sakura



Aoi: Nao Toyama



Hana: Hina Kino



Heisuke: Ryota Suzuki



Piisuke: Miyari Nemoto



As you can see, Sakamoto Days locked down an impressive cast ahead of its premiere. So far, we know the anime will go live in 2025, but we don’t have a release window beyond that. When the series does go live, Netflix will stream the anime in Japan as well as globally. The streaming service confirmed it will post new episodes weekly, so anime fans will be able to sustain hype For Sakamoto Days online.

Animated by TMS Entertainment, Sakamoto Days is shaping up to be one of the top anime of 2025. If you are not familiar with the series, creator Yuto Suzuki began work on the manga in November 2020. With more than five million copies of the manga circulating, Sakamoto Days is one of the best new series under Shueisha. You can catch up on the manga through the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Sakamoto Days below:

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

