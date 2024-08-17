Sakamoto Days Unveils New Key Visual

Sakamoto Days is one of those shonen franchises that is able to get some serious heat even before it gets an anime adaptation. First hitting the publication in 2020, the series has become a hit amongst readers thanks to its unique blend of action and comedy thanks to creator Yuto Suzuki. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Taro Sakamoto’s exploits hit the small screen as TMS Entertainment and Netflix are releasing the series in 2025. Prior to the anime’s arrival, TMS released a new image teasing what is to come in the family convenience store.

For those who need a refresher on TMS Entertainment, the studio has had a hand in some big anime franchises. As of late, TMS has worked on the likes of Undead Unluck, Dr. Stone, Baki Hanma, Megalobox, and several projects under the Lupin The 3rd umbrella. The production house is also working on another major anime for Netflix, Blue Box. With Sakamoto Days, the upcoming anime adaptation might be one of the most highly anticipated new arrivals of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sakamoto Days: Taro is Coming

For those who might not know the main anime protagonist of Sakamoto Days, Taro was once one of the world’s greatest assassins but eventually found himself wanting a normal life. Opening up a convenience store with his family, Taro finds that it’s not easy to leave his old life behind. Luckily, while the anime star might be “out of shape”, he has more than enough tricks up his sleeve. As was seen in the first trailer, TMS is set to animate some big moments from the shonen series.

https://x.com/SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/status/1824647772890599803

If you want to check out Sakamoto Days before it releases its anime adaptation, the manga is available to read on Viz. Here’s how Viz Media describes the major shonen series, “Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

Want to see what the future holds for Sakamoto Days for both its manga and anime adaptation? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Taro Sakamoto and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.