Sakamoto Days Lands Streaming Home at Netflix

It’s official, guys. Sakamoto Days is gearing up for a big anime debut, and we have learned where the show will be streaming. Netflix has nabbed the rights for Sakamoto Days, and the Shonen Jump series will post new episodes each week.

The update comes from Netflix as the streaming service confirmed Sakamoto Days will stream in 2025 worldwide. TMS Entertainment is backing the project with director Masaki Watanabe on board. Of course, the anime is adapting the hit manga by Yuto Suzuki. Plus, the show has found its main cast, so you can read up on those additions below:

Tomokazu Sugita (Taro Sakamoto)



Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shin Asakura)



Ayane Sakura (Lu Shaotang)



Nao Toyama (Aoi Sakamoto)



Hina Kino (Hana Sakamoto)



Ryota Suzuki (Heisuke Mashimo)



If you are not familiar with Sakamoto Days, the manga got its start in November 2020, and it has become a cult hit with readers. The action comedy tells the story of a prodigal hitman named Taro Sakamoto who gives up his bloody career to settle down. With a wife and kid on hand, Taro opens a simple convenience store and lives peacefully for years before his past comes back to haunt him. The middle-aged hitman finds himself forced back into his hitman persona after years away, and despite his aging physique, Taro shows the world he’s still got it.

SAKAMOTO DAYS IS COMING TO NETFLIX JANUARY 2025 💥



Legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family in this long-awaited anime adaptation. pic.twitter.com/lwJ0ek6r1E — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2024

Want to know more about the series? You can read the official synopsis of Sakamoto Days below for all the info you need:

“Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto? Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

