Sakamoto Days Season 2 Announced Ahead of the Anime’s Premiere

Sakamoto Days has officially set a release date for the anime’s debut next year, and has announced that Season 2 is already in the works for a release next year too. Sakamoto Days is the next major manga series from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to make its official anime adaptation debut next year. Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has been picking up steam with manga fans ever since it made its debut, and now it’s about to reach a whole new level of popularity with the debut of its new TV anime series. What’s going to help in that matter too is that two seasons are already ready to go.

With Sakamoto Days slated for a release in January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule next year, the anime shared a massive update as for what fans can expect to see from the new episodes and when they’ll be able to see it. The first major update is that Sakamoto Days will be making its premiere around the world with Netflix beginning on January 11th. The second major update is that a second season is scheduled for a release some time in Summer 2025. Check out the newest trailer for the Sakamoto Days anime in the video above and the newest poster for the anime below.

TMS Entertainment

What to Know for Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days will be premiering with Netflix beginning on January 11th, and the anime will be running for two cours split apart. This means that the series will technically be treated as two seasons (although it’s going to be more like a Season 1A and 1B), and the second half of its debut season will be premiering sometime in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The series will be streaming weekly with Netflix when it hits, and feature the opening theme titled “RUN ​SAKAMOTO ​RUN” as performed by Vaundy.

Masaki Watanabe will be directing the new anime for TMS Entertainment with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the scripts, and Yo Moriyama providing the character designs. The currently confirmed voice cast for Sakamoto Days includes Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunara Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryota Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Miyari Nemoto as Piisuke, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Saori Hayami as Osaragi, and Taku Yashiro as Shishiba.

TMS entertainment

Why You Should Watch Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days is definitely one of the major anime releases to keep an eye out for when it hits in January. It’s looking to start 2025’s anime slate off on a strong foot as this action series is unlike anything else you might have seen in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series stars an assassin named Taro Sakamoto, who has since retired from action and has started a quiet family life while running a convenience store. But it’s not long before things escalate to huge new levels and Sakamoto has to get back into the game again.

The newest trailer for the Sakamoto Days anime teases how it’s going to be translating all of the decidedly exaggerated actions. While these are assassins, their fights are far from secret as they can easily tear their way through buildings, trains, streets, vehicles and all sorts of things in their path in the midst of their high octane fights. But as the anime prepares to show all of these things off next year, it’s really going to be catching fire with fans as one of the leading titles for 2025’s year of anime releases overall.