Classic Anime Series to Return With New Revival

Long before the anime medium became the juggernaut that it is today, anime enthusiasts in the West had to take what they could get. Routinely, many anime franchises would arrive in North America as “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” which served as a way for viewers to be introduced to classic Japanese series. This was the case with series like Dragon Ball and One Piece, with one franchise in particular re-creating its story for North America to make it far funnier. In a new announcement, a classic anime franchise is making a comeback as an action-packed comic book.

Samurai Pizza Cats first arrived on the screen in 1990, netting fifty-two episodes by following the adventures of Speedy Cerviche, Guido Anchovy, and Polly Esther. The trio of felines fought against the evil “Big Cheese” while putting their samurai skills to good use. While the three warriors never returned with an anime sequel series, they are set to make a comeback next year via a new 200-page comic book from Mad Cave Studios and Nakama Press. Landing in retailers on April 7th, 2026, the series will be brought to life thanks to writer Fred Kennedy and artist Lorenzo Di Santo. While this upcoming comic isn’t slated to be a series, it will ultimately be interesting to see if this is far from the end for the armored trio.

The Samurai Pizza Cats’ Big Comeback

If you want to learn more about the Samurai Pizza Cats’ big comeback, here’s how Nakama Press and Mad Cave Studios describe the upcoming comic book: “Welcome back to Little Tokyo, pizza lovers! And what a sizzling situation you’ve walked into! The Big Cheese is up to his stinky shenanigans again! This time, he’s using fish sticks to lull our fair city into a crispified, fish-laden catastrophe! And that’s just the first couple of pages… and let me tell you, when this kitten starts purring, there’s no telling where it’ll wind up! Rock concerts, pizza sauce, reality TV, evil spirits, hammocks, mecha-spiders, and even… Vikings! You read that right, buck-o, VIKINGS!!! So, toss on your tennis shoes and slap on a sweatband because you’re in for a wild ride with this one! Also… be sure to stretch; I don’t want you blowing out your hammies!”

Samurai Pizza Cats is planning on having a big 2026, as the comic will be joined by a new action, role-playing video game, Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past! Luckily, if you want to check out the original series, Crunchyroll houses the show in its entirety on its platform. With the original English dub taking considerable liberties with the source material to amplify the humor, the series has become a cult hit in the anime world and is worth watching if you have the time to spare.

