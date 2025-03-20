WWE Superstar Nabs Role In Classic Anime Revival

World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to create an anime featuring their professional wrestling superstars, though this fact isn’t stopping key players from joining the anime medium. In recent days, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss took on the role of an assassin in the Netflix hit anime, Sakamoto Days. While Bliss’s character doesn’t enter the squared circle, another WWE wrestler is preparing to join up with an anime series and said series is one that is absolutely perfect for the athlete who has been a big part of World Wrestling Entertainment for years now.

Shinsuke Nakamura, aka the King of Strong Style, has been announced to join the cast of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin. Considering Kinnikuman is a long-running anime franchise focusing on aliens and gods stepping into the wrestling ring, this role for Nakamura seems perfect. The announcement was made on the anime franchise’s official website, revealing that both Shinsuke was joining the Japanese iteration of the anime while revealing his role, “WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will play the role of Kamandas, Warsman’s colleague who encourages him to survive the rigorous daily training!”

Kinnikuman’s Next Storyline

production ig

This upcoming spot for the WWE wrestler will be the first time that Shinsuke Nakamura has been a part of an anime project, so he was more than willing to comment on joining the Kinnikuman franchise. Here’s what the King of Strong Style had to say, “I am very honored to be able to appear in ‘ Kinnikuman’, a series that I have been familiar with since I was a child. This is my first attempt at voice acting, but since I usually fight in the ring and use my voice, I think I was able to deliver a realistic performance. Please look forward to the broadcast!”

The WWE/Crunchyroll Project That Never Happened

In 2021, a unique partnership was announced as World Wrestling Entertainment had reportedly signed a multi-episode anime series to the anime streaming service Crunchyroll. As announced by WWE President Nick Khan in a previous earnings call, here’s what Khan had to say on the project that has never seen the light of day, “As we continued to expand WWE’s brand beyond the ring, we remain focused on developing the slate of original programming from WWE Studios. We sold a multi-episode anime series to Crunchyroll, which is now owned by Sony.”

Unfortunately, this wrestling-focused anime has never been released and the story has never hit the internet in terms of which superstar it would focus on. While this WWE anime might never be released, countless superstars in the organization have worn their love of the anime medium on their sleeves, sometimes wearing ring attire based on some of the biggest anime hits.

Want to see how the worlds of professional wrestling and anime continue to cross over in the future?