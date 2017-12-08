Sanrio’s Aggretsuko Is Getting An Anime

Even if the name of Sanrio doesn’t ring a bell, the Japanese company introduced the hugely popular Hello Kitty. Hello Kitty and her group of friends are one of the most pervasive Japanese properties in the United States, and their latest character is the most popular yet.

In fact their newest addition Aggretsuko, the red panda with heavy metal tendencies, has gone over so well online, she’s getting her very own anime series.

According to a report on Anime News Network (via Comic Natalie), Sanrio has announced that Agressive Retsuko, Aggretsuko, will be getting an original anime series on Netflix. The series will run for ten episodes, and be 15 minutes long each. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and they handled the very first Aggretsuko short that set the Internet on fire.

Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time.

Aggretsuko had been going strong as a character in Japan before her debut in the U.S., and the character is so popular she’s already been licensed for toys and other merchandise. There is also a series of animated shorts you can find online. The Internet drew to her at large for her incredibly relatable back story, as she does not see her office job being her ultimate goal in life, and how many fans search for their own ways to vent from work frustrations in healthy ways.

Here’s what Sanrio says about the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines.”

“She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”

via Anime News Network