Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 Announced

Sausage Party: Foodtopia has announced its returning to Prime Video for Season 2. Sausage Party: Foodtopia was already a surprising project in and of itself as the series was a sequel to the highly raunchy animated film produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Sausage Party. Making its debut with Prime Video this month, the animated series seems to have done so well for the streaming service that a second season has already been confirmed to be in the works. But unfortunately, there is very little about what to expect or when to expect the new episodes of the series in the future.

During Prime Video’s presentation as part of San Diego Comic-Con 2024 weekend, it was officially announced that Sausage Party: Foodtopia would be returning for Season 2. While there has yet to be any information about its potential release window or date as of the time of this publication, a message from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg announced the new season with the following, “If you loved Season 1, you’re in luck.” “If you did not like Season 1, go f** yourself. You are not going to like this season either.” Check out the announcement below:

How to Watch Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is now available for streaming with Prime Video, and the first season runs for eight episodes for its debut. Co-writers behind the original Sausage Party film (together with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter serve as executive producers and showrunners, alongside executive producers Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures with Madeline Blair overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon (who co-directed the original) returns to direct the series and will also serve as executive producer alongside Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Great Beyond. Prime Video teases Sausage Party: Foodtopia as such:

“Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society. Original feature film cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton will return. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to lend their voices to the animated series.”