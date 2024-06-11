Sausage Party: Foodtopia Trailer Released by Prime Video

Prime Video and Seth Rogen have released the raunchy full trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia, the upcoming TV Series follow-up to the animated movie from 2016. Featuring the return of Rogen alongside other original cast members Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton, you can watch the full Sausage Party: Foodtopia trailer in the player above! Hailing from Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video on July 11. In case it wasn't clear from the original movie, and as the poster for the series teases, this one isn't for the kids.

Co-writers behind the original Sausage Party film (together with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg), Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter serve as executive producers and showrunners, alongside executive producers Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee via Point Grey Pictures with Madeline Blair overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Conrad Vernon (who co-directed the original) returns to direct the series and will also serve as executive producer alongside Annapurna Television's Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia release date

Rather than a weekly rollout of the show's new episodes, Prime Video will premiere all eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia exclusively on Prime Video on July 11. In addition to the returning cast members from the original Sausage Party movie, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will also feature Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester who lend their voices to the animated series, plus Will Forte as a human character named Jack, and Sam Richardson, who will portray an orange named Julius. Based off the 2016 animated feature Sausage Party, the series Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they try to build their own food society.

