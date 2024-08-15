Scavengers Reign Earns First Emmy Award

Scavengers Reign is unlike any other animated series in the market today and its recent victory helps to hammer home that fact. Following its debut on MAX, the animated show’s future was up in the air when it came to the idea of receiving a season two. While Scavengers Reign arrived on MAX, it has been given new life on Netflix as the show was made available to more viewers. While nothing has been set in stone, the animated series has taken home an Emmy which could be good news for those hoping that the series will continue.

Late last year, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to talk with co-executive producer Sean Buckelew. During our interview, Buckelew revealed that the creators responsible for the series had more ideas for the future, “We have a couple more seasons mapped out and have some very developed ideas for next season should we get to make more. Fingers crossed because we’d like to spend more time with these characters and really see what else the planet has up its sleeve.”

Scavengers Reign: Emmy Winner

Titmouse Inc shared the good news that Scavengers Reign won an Emmy Award in “Individual Achievement: Background Design”. The Award was received specifically for the pilot episode of the series, “The Signal”. While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Scavengers Reign is on its way to getting a season two, it’s definitely good news for those who are hoping to see more from this alien world.

Congratulations #ScavengersReign crew, #GreenStreetPictures & BG Designer Noémie Leroux for taking home a Primetime #Emmy Award in Individual Achievement: Background Design for the pilot episode “The Signal.” The juried award will be presented Saturday, 9/7! 🍾#Scavengers… pic.twitter.com/O1DslNfJUr — Titmouse Animation (@TitmouseInc) August 14, 2024

Scavengers Reign was in good company when it came to animated favorites vying for an Emmy award. On top of the sci-fi series, the likes of X-Men ’97, The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Blue Eye Samurai also make up the nominee list.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to catch up on Scavengers Reign, it is available to stream on MAX and Netflix. Here’s how the streaming services describe the Emmy-award-winning series, “Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued.”

