Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World surprised fans with a brand new anime imagining a whole new take on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original Scott Pilgrim comic series, and unfortunately Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will not be returning for more episodes as the anime has been cancelled at Netflix after one season. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was a surprising project in a whole bunch of ways. Not only was it a brand new anime series developed with Science Saru, but it even reunited the cast and creative team behind the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World feature film. And it was a totally different experience than fans ever expected to see.

Although there was a post-credits scene following the first season of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off that teased that there could be more stories to tell in the future, series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley has taken to social media to share the unfortunate news that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will not be returning for Season 2. Noting that while it would have been “nearly impossible” to make more of the series after everything it took to make the first season, O’Malley knows there were still fans holding out hope for potentially more. But Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will not be continuing at Netflix.

Science Saru / Netflix

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Ends at Netflix After One Season

“It’s been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out,” O’Malley began in a statement shared with fans on X. “It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [series writer BenDavid Granbinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle.” But then the creator revealed the team was informed the series would not return, “Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return.”

Further emphasizing that the creative team was approaching Scott Pilgrim Takes Off with a single season in mind, O’Malley noted how some fans still held out hope for more, “As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. Sorry to all matthew fans and gideon fans, i know you will suffer the most.”

Science Saru / Netflix

Why Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Is So Special

As O’Malley stated, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off really was a miracle kind of project. Everything fell into place to make it work as not only did it have one of the best anime studios, Science Saru (who are now lighting up screens with Dandadan), bringing it to life, but the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World were all interested and available in returning to their respective roles. It was an international collaboration of an unprecedented scale for a comic series, and it told its own unique story.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off somehow still found a way to subvert expectations as it’s yet another interpretation of the original Scott Pilgrim comics story. Much like the feature film before it, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off told a story that fans hadn’t seen before. It was both nostalgic and fresh, and it was the kind of wild maneuver that worked so well that it really did seem like a standalone project. While fans wanted to see more because it worked so well, at least fans were able to get the first season of the anime at all.