Scott Pilgrim Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley Addresses Possibility of Fortnite Collaboration

Over the years, Fortnite has featured some of the biggest characters in popular culture. At this point, it’s almost surprising to find a property that hasn’t gotten some representation in the game, but Scott Pilgrim is one of the few exceptions. During a recent Instagram Live video, Bryan Lee O’Malley was asked about whether or not he plays Fortnite. While the Scott Pilgrim creator has never actually played the game before, that doesn’t mean we won’t see a collaboration. In fact, O’Malley notes that he has given his blessing to Universal to do just that!

“Never played Fortnite. But I told Universal if they want to put Scott Pilgrim in Fortnite, that they should. So I don’t know. It’s up to Fortnite, it’s up to Fortnite fans, I guess,” said O’Malley.

It remains to be seen whether this will actually happen, but Scott Pilgrim content in Fortnite seems like it would make a lot of sense. Scott, Ramona, and Knives would all fit in really nicely, and Ramona’s trademark hammer would be a perfect cosmetic for the Pickaxe. If those skins proved popular enough, Epic Games could even expand the lineup to include the seven evil exes, as well. Of course, it would be all the better if Epic Games could properly mimic O’Malley’s distinctive style. In fact, that might even get some Scott Pilgrim fans to give the game a chance!

A Scott Pilgrim appearance in Fortnite would also be fitting given the amount of video game references that are littered throughout the graphic novels and movie. Scott received his own video game back in 2010, and while it was delisted from digital storefronts for several years, the game finally got a re-release in 2021. Scott Pilgrim fans can also expect to see content based on the movie in Funko Fusion later this year, alongside several other properties owned by Universal. For now, that will have to satisfy fans of the franchise, but hopefully we’ll see Scott and the rest of the comic’s cast in Fortnite at some point down the line!

