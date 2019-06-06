SDCC 2019: Dragon Ball: Super Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Jiren Figure 2-Pack is Live

We have seen a few San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusives trickle out in recent weeks, but this Bandai Dragon Stars Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Jiren Action Figure 2-Pack is a big one. It features Goku in his Mastered Ultra Instinct form when he turned the tide of his legendary battle with Jiren in Episode 130 of the Dragon Ball: Super anime series. Each figure stands over 6-inches tall and has over 16 points of articulation. It even comes in special collector packaging featuring Goku and Jiren in the heat of battle.

If you won’t be attending SDCC this year, you have one shot to grab this exclusive set without paying an insane markup on eBay – and it’s happening right now. The Dragon Ball: Super Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Jiren Action Figure 2-Pack is available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth for a limited time ($40). Note that the set will first be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. If supplies remain after the show, your order will be filled and shipped to you in August 2019. Odds are this figure set will reach its pre-order limit quickly, so grab one while you can.

You can find additional SDCC 2019 exclusives that are available to pre-order right here. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo as Batman figure is an additional exclusive that you can order here.

On a related note, Tamashii Nations’ S.H. Figuarts Broly figure from the wildy popular Dragon Ball Super: Broly was unveiled back in April and quickly sold out everywhere during the pre-order period. If you missed it, here’s your second chance.

The S.H. Figurarts Broly figure can be displayed in all three of his forms from the film. It includes two pairs of hands, two heads, two face plates, and a neck-ring control device. Pre-orders are live right here on Amazon for the standard $72.99 with shipping slated for November 25th. Note that the Super Saiyan (Full Power) Broly version is also available on Amazon for $79.99.

