Sean Schemmel Talks Ultra Instinct and the Death of Goku

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is heading into the Universe Survival arc soon, and that means fans have started to get excited for the eventual reveal of Ultra Instinct Goku, and more importantly, to hear Goku’s voice actor Sean Schemmel’s performance.

Comicbook.com recently had a chance to talk with Schemmel at Anime Expo 2018, and picked his brain about all things Goku. Especially about the pressures of voicing big Goku moments, such as the much anticipated Ultra Instinct transformation toward the end of the series.

When asked about the fan pressure of voicing Goku, Schemmel is definitely feeling it but makes sure to deliver his best performances, “I get upset about it sometimes. I worry about it. But at the end of the day, I get in the booth. I channel the spirit of Goku in my own way, and I’m Goku and I’m done…I’m going to bring it as hard as I can, and I know it has to go up and up and I’m getting older. I’m 50 this year. I started when I was 30. So I know I have to bring it, especially when I get to Ultra Instinct.”

Even with the expectations fans have for Ultra Instinct Goku in the dub, Schemmel won’t let that change his acting process. Much like Goku would, Schemmel likes to roll along with things as they happen to enhance the character performance, “Someone argued that, ‘Well you don’t know the character because you don’t watch ahead.’ I’m not a fan who watches ahead. I play the guy. Masako Nozawa didn’t watch ahead. Goku doesn’t know what’s going to happen ahead. I stay in the dark on purpose because I don’t want to be influenced by things will happen. That’s like giving Goku a time machine…” Even if Schemmel doesn’t watch ahead, he does nail the “going with the flow” philosophy of Ultra Instinct here.

But what if he were to come into work one day and find out that Goku died in the latest episode? It definitely would’ve phase Schemmel in the slightest as long as all the proper pieces were put into place that necessitated such a huge event, “…if they killed off Goku permanently and it fit the story and it was proper and Akira Toriyama sanctioned it, I’d be okay with it.”

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku’s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con as well.