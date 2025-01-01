One-Punch Man Season 3 Readies for 2025 Takeover With New Year’s Promo

One-Punch Man will be making its highly anticipated return to screens with Season 3 of the anime later this year, and the franchise is kicking things off on the right foot with a special new promo for New Year’s Day. One-Punch Man Season 2 came to an end a few years ago under some major debate among fans. The second season faced the monumental task of somehow following the lightning in a bottle success of that debut season from years before, and didn’t quite hit the marks the team had set. But a second chance at success is coming later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One-Punch Man will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original anime debut this year, and it’s planning to do so with a slate of new projects hitting throughout the year to help celebrate the occasion. This will all then lead to the return of the TV anime with One-Punch Man Season 3 airing some time this year, so there’s quite a lot to look forward to in 2025 for One-Punch Man fans. To help get fans ready and in the right mindset for this takeover, One-Punch Man has shared a special new promo for the New Year’s Day holiday. Check it out below:

Shueisha / J.C. Staff

When Is One-Punch Man Season 3 Coming Out?

One-Punch Man Season 3 will be making its debut some time this year, but has yet to nail down a more narrow release window or concrete release date as of the time of this publication. The team behind One-Punch Man Season 2 will be returning for Season 3 with animation production handled by J.C. Staff once more. Chikashi Kubota will be handling the character designs alongside Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosuke Shirakawa, Tomohiro Suzuki will be handling the composition for the series’ scripts, and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music for the season.

While this new season might not be hitting screens until the Summer or Fall (with an October release being more likely), we’re going to be getting steadier updates on how it’s all shaping up. The One-Punch Man anime team has been fairly generous with special promos and teasers highlighting all of the heroes coming back in the new season so far, and it’s going to ramp up even more now that these new episodes are finally almost here. There’s just going to be a lot of pressure on Season 3 to succeed.

j.c. Staff

Why One-Punch Man Season 3 Needs to Be a Hit

One-Punch Man’s anime team has been hard at work on Season 3 for a while, and it’s no surprise as to why considering what the response was like with Season 2. Not only was the second season (unfairly) compared to what came in the first, but it was also adapting some of the lacking bits of action leading into the Monster Association Saga. It was a combination of both poor scheduling and less interesting material to adapt, and thus Season 2 just missed the mark in all regards.

One-Punch Man Season 3 has a chance to avoid these same pitfalls, however. If the team takes their experiences with Season 2, and uses this lead in time to hopefully craft the best result possible, then fans will likely respond in kind. They’ll be comparing these new episodes to Season 2, so it’s just a lower bar to cross. It’s also going to be helped by the action packed Monster Association Saga fights, so if we’re lucky we could be looking at a major turnaround for the One-Punch Man anime from here on out. But if not, then there could be trouble.