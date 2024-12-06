One-Punch Man Hypes Season 3 With Its Strangest Hero, Pig God

One-Punch Man’s third season has been teased for quite some time, with the second season ending in 2019. With production house J.C. Staff returning to further document the story of Saitama, it’s going to take a village to defeat the Monster Association, especially with Garou the Hero Killer joining their ranks. While the “Hero For Fun” has yet to find a single opponent that can give him a challenge, he’s going to need a little help from his fellow crime fighters in season three. Of the many top-ranking heroes, there are none quite like Pig God and a new preview image shows us exactly why.

For those who need a refresher on Pig God, the larger-than-life hero is one that might not seem like a crime fighter at first glance but has proven his strength more than once in One-Punch Man. Much like My Hero Academia, this world of superheroes is one wherein top crime fighters are ranked based on their skills and power levels. Pig God is currently sitting pretty at number eight, having the ability to eat almost anything that stands in his way. In the second season, anime viewers saw this power firsthand as he scarfed down on a full-grown monster. As the Hero Association keeps fighting for humanity, Pig God is going to be front and center.

Pig God is Coming

The latest preview for One-Punch Man season three unfortunately doesn’t give anime fans a better idea of when we can expect new episodes to arrive. Since anime fans have been waiting nearly five years, it makes sense that Saitama fans would be getting antsy. Luckily, J.C. Staff is more than happy to let fans know that the third season is coming and character designer Shinjiro Kuroda has shared a brand new take on Pig God to let viewers know that Saitama is planning a comeback.

This latest poster is actually the tenth that has been released to prepare anime fans for One-Punch Man’s third season. So far, we’ve received looks at Saitama, Genos, King, Hellish Blizzard, Silver Fang, Atomic Samurai, Terrible Tornado, Child Emperor, and Zombie Man alongside Pig God. Of course, there’s the potential for far more image previews if we get into villain territory.

When Will Season 3 Be Here?

The release date for One-Punch Man’s third season remains a big mystery, though it’s a safe bet at this point that we’ll see Saitama’s return in 2025. Following the second season’s finale, many wondered if the anime studio J.C. Staff would return or if a new production house would be taking the reins. While J.C. will be making a comeback, the first, and only, trailer for season three shows that the studio is firing on all engines.

One-Punch Man’s second season had both the main hero and villain pulling double duty with Saitama sharing screen time with Garou, the martial arts antagonist with a serious ax to grind. Even though Garou couldn’t make a scratch on the yellow-costume wearing protagonist, things might change as he continues to evolve with each passing battle. Now that he has teamed up with the Monster Association, season three might just give Garou what he needs to give Saitama the challenge that he has been dying for.

Want to see when One-Punch Man season three eventually arrives on the small screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Saitama and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.