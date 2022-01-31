See Selina Suit Up in This Exclusive Clip From Catwoman: Hunted

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with a new clip from Catwoman: Hunted, the upcoming animated film starring Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The anime-inspired film sees Catwoman taking center stage in a feature film that doesn’t have Batman in it at all (although characters like Batwoman, Talia al Ghul, and Black Mask do make appearances). It’s a heist movie at heart, with Selina setting out to steal a cat-themed gem — with no Inspector Clouseau in sight! In the clip, which you can see above, Selina Kyle leaves behind a Golden Age version of the Catwoman costume, and suits up for her heist.

Producer Ethan Spaulding recently told ComicBook that working with OLM animation in Japan, the filmmakers ended up having to shoot down some pretty cool variations on Catwoman’s outfit, since this was the first opportunity the animators had to work on a DC project, and they wanted to impress.

“There’s a little bit of leeway in her design, for sure,” Spaulding said. “In this, we kept it kind of classic. Kind of the Darwyn Cooke suit with the goggles. After we started working on this, I looked at the recent comic books and I really liked the designs in that and I thought, ‘Oh, man, we should have maybe tried that one,’ but this is, I think, perfect for our story.”

You can see the official synopsis below.

In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.

Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Vacation) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In The Heights) lead the cast of Catwoman: Hunted as the voices of Catwoman and Batwoman, respectively. Also featured is Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as Black Mask, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David (They Live, The Thing, Gargoyles) as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal (Young Justice) as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: the Next Generation) as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors (Bosch, NYPD Blue) as La Dama, and Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11) as Doctor Tzin.

Catwoman: Hunted is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa (Gintama, Yo-kai Watch) from a script penned by Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles). Producer is Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms) and Executive Producer is Sam Register.

The Catwoman: Hunted 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

Catwoman: Hunted will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra, and Digital on February 8.