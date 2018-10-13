Watch ‘Senran Kagura’s New Opening Theme Here

Senran Kagura‘s anime adaptation has returned to screens with a second season, Shinovi Master, in both censored and uncensored versions and this means the series has debuted a brand new opening theme showing off the fan-favorite girls.

The opening theme, “Scarlet Master” was revealed as part of the first episode of the series in place of the standard ending credits sequence. It is performed by Sayana Sasaki, who returns from the series’ first season opening theme, and can be seen in the video below from Moetron News.

Senran Kagura Shinovi Master is directed by High School DxD’s Tetsuya Yanagisawa (so fans of fan service need not worry about its “extra” content), Yukinori Kitajima returns from the first season of the series to compose the series and script.

Junji Goto will serve as character designer, Keisuke Kawai serves as animation producer, Tsutomo Miyazawa will act as chief animation director, and Kenichiro Takaki is even being credited as the “large breast producer” (which is certainly a staff title uniquely highlighting the fan-service appeal of the series).

The voice cast from the game series and first season return for the second season as well, and include the likes of Yumi Hara as Yumi, Hisako Kanemoto as Murakumo, Kaori Ishihara as Yozakura, Ayano Yamamoto as Shiki, Hiromi Igarashi as Minori, Hitomi Harada as Asuka, Asami Imai as Ikaruga, Yu Kobayashi as Katsuragi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Yagyuu, Yuka Iguchi as Hibari, Hiromi Hirata as Miyabi.

Additional cast includes Sayuri Yahagi as Murasaki, Chiwa Saito as Imu, Yōko Hikasa as Ryōbi, Mako as Ryōna, Eri Kitamura as Homura, Ai Kayano as Yomi, Ryoko Shiraishi as Hikage, Saori Goto as Mira, Megumi Toyoguchi as Haruka, and Yuki Matsuoka as Kagura among many others

Senran Kagura Shinovi Master can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, and has been licensed by Funimation as well. The first season of the series is currently available on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Super cute Asuka and her curvy companions appear to be your typical high school students, but they’ve got an outrageous secret: they’re learning the wild ways of the ninja! Get a lesson in action, naughtiness, and sexy slapstick fun as Asuka’s gang takes on the toughest (and hottest) fighters in town! Fan service fanatics won’t want to miss a minute!“