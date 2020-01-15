The Seven Deadly Sins Fan Gives Update on Their Escanor vs Meliodas Remake

The Seven Deadly Sins is in hot water with fans of the Netflix anime thanks in part to Studio Deen and what is considered to be lackluster animation for the third season of the series. With one of the most anticipated battles in the franchise being recently animated as Meliodas and Escanor clash against one another, the fight was almost nearly universally mocked by fans who simply couldn’t believe the lackluster animation that they feel was employed. Now, one fan has decided to take matters into their own hands by re-animating the fight scene themselves, giving other fans a first look into the re-imagining!

Reddit User and Animator MZRable shared a first look at their interpretation of Escanor, the biggest member of the Seven Deadly Sins, who has a bone to pick with Meliodas that unfortunately wasn’t able to live up to the fans’ standards when the original battle debuted on Netflix:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many reasons why some animation in anime franchises can turn out to be lackluster, with more often than not simply not having the resources necessary to convey the story that was originally told in the form of number of animators or the time they were given to bring a given scene to life. Much like Seven Deadly Sins, One-Punch Man was also given a cold shoulder by fans when its second season arrived and changed hands from the animation studio of Madhouse to JC Staff.

With the animation studio seemingly fumbling the long awaited fight between the Seven Deadly Sins, fans can only hope that the episodes are re-made by the studio at some point, or may have to settle for a fan made animation to be satisfied. Ultimately, we are crossing our fingers that the series is able to do something to placate fans of the anticipated series.

What did you think of the Seven Deadly Sins controversy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

The Seven Deadly Sins was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.