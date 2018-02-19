‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Just Wiped [SPOILER’S] Memories

It looks like things have gotten a bit more complicated for Meliodas’ gang. Over in Japan, the second season of The Seven Deadly Sins is being screened, and its most recent episode saw one of its deadly knights undergo a bout of bad amnesia.

So, spoilers below!

This weekend, The Seven Deadly Sins released its sixth episode of season two. The installment followed up with Meliodas’ crew in the wake of their battle with Galand. The team took a bad beating from the Ten Commandments member with none faring as badly as Merlin. However, Diane also left the battle with a few bruises, but she was hurt the most by one of her friends.

The anime’s latest episode ended with King and Meliodas checking up on Diane as she recovered from her battle with Galand. The giant was seen resting on the floor as Elizabeth helped her friends check on the girl, but things took a turn for the worse when Diane woke up.

King was seen hovering before Diane as the fairy hoped to reveal his true feelings towards here, but he never got the chance. When Diane came to consciousness, she asked who King was as she’s forgotten all about the boy and much of her time with the Seven Deadly Sins.

The episode didn’t do much to explain why Diane’s memories were stripped, but readers of the manga know all about her amnesia. Audiences may assume Galand’s attack prompted Diane to lose her memories, but it is actually the fault of Gowther. The fellow Sin used his Lost World power on Diane to make her forget King. The pink-haired fighter wanted to test Diane’s feelings for the fairy and see if her feelings would still hold even if she forgot about King. And, as you can imagine, the fairy was none too happy about Gowther’s meddling.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

Are you surprised by Diane's bout of amnesia?