Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: 68 Years Later, Yuji Reunites With His Biggest Enemy

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to the original series, is currently in its final phase, and it brings back Yuji Itadori in the middle of the chaos. Written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the manga was released in September last year as a sequel to the original story. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin as they navigate new threats in the Jujutsu world. Japan is shaken to its core when over 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, arrive in the country as refugees.

The manga also reveals that even after decades, not only is Yuji Itadori alive, but he has stopped aging. Unable to bear the pain of seeing everyone he cares about grow old and die, Yuji broke contact with all his friends and went into hiding. As the battle between Dabura and Yuka continues, Yuji finally makes his appearance. While he has no plans of interfering in the battle or taking the sorcerers’ side, the latest Chapter 21 reveals his next step and reunites him with Mahito.

Yuji and Mahito Finally Come Face to Face in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Yuji and Mahito have always had one of the most accursed relationships in the series, as the villain took pleasure in destroying Yuji both mentally and physically. Despite all his powers, Yuji always found himself on the losing end and had to witness the brutal deaths of Junpei and Nanami. He finally managed to defeat Mahito in the Shibuya Incident Arc thanks to Aoi Todo’s help. However, before Yuji could actually kill him, Kenjaku came in and absorbed the curse.

Since then, Mahito has been stuck in a limbo, waiting for answers that he may never get. During the story’s ending, he briefly met Sukuna and was devastated to know that the King of Curses took a different path than he expected. The reason Mahito could see Sukuna was that his cursed technique affects souls; this place is kind of a residue of that, a passageway for the circulation of souls. Mahito also wanted to meet Yuji, and he kept waiting for decades for the original protagonist to die, but that day never came.

In Chapter 7 of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Mahito mistook Tsurugi for Yuji. This happened when Tsurugi was in a coma, but the series didn’t explain how he saw Mahito or why the villain mistook him for Yuji. As the manga draws near its conclusion, Yuji comes face-to-face with Mahito even though he is still alive. Not only that, but their reunion is going to turn the entire world upside down.

Mahito Is Key to Solving The Biggest Problem in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set to break the brutal cycle of curses since it’s the source of suffering for many innocent lives. After Tsurugi’s defeat, Mahito meets Yuji and explains to him how he plans to create a world where cursed spirits are no longer born. Having suffered for decades since becoming a sorcerer, Yuji has no reason to turn down Maru’s request. Yuji even lends Maru the diary that carries all of Yuki Tsukumo’s research, who also shared the same goal as Maru. Yuki gave her diary to Choso before dying, and he gave it to Yuji, hoping one day it could be of use to him.

The fact that Yuji carried it everywhere implies that he was also looking for a way to end the cycle. Maru has everything he needs to accomplish his goal, and Yuji’s powers will be crucial to completing the process. Apart from Yuji, the other being who will help Maru is Mahito, whose Cursed Technique is the key to solving the issue. Mahito is elated, believing Yuji is dead, but he soon realizes that the sorcerer is still alive. The chapter ends as Yuji and Maru look at Mahito before commencing their plan. The sequel manga was released as a short series, expected to run for about six months, releasing no more than three volumes.

If the manga sticks to its original schedule, it will reach its conclusion in March 2026, which explains why the story is heading in this direction. Without curses, there will be no need for sorcerers or a Jujutsu society in general, leading to a peaceful era for the first time in over a thousand years. This is the kind of ending the original story didn’t have, but Modulo is all set to fix everything once and for all, so there won’t be any more tragedies because of curses.

