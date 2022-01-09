Shaman King Part 3 Confirms Netflix Release Date in New Trailer

Netflix has officially set the release date for Shaman King’s next wave of episodes with a new trailer hyping up what’s to come! Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series has been in the midst of a major comeback since last Spring, and fans around the world have been able to check out this special rebooted anime series through Netflix. The only issue is that Netflix has been releasing the series in separate batches of 12 episodes since it first began its run in Japan, and it will be catching up soon enough with the next slate of new episodes.

After launching Part 2 of the anime last Winter, Netflix has announced that Part 3 of Shaman King will be streaming with the service beginning on January 13th. This next part of the series will be kicking off with Episode 26, and will likely be running until Episode 37 of the series. This is indicated by the trailer for Part 3, which shows off a tease from the Mt. Osore Revoir arc of the series (which takes place over Episodes 30-33 of the original Japanese run). You can check out the new trailer below:

With Part 3 of Shaman King hitting on January 13th and likely bringing the available international episodes to the 37th or 38th mark, the international release of the series with Netflix will then be nearly caught up with the anime’s run in Japan. Due to a number of delays during the anime’s run last year and break over the course of the holidays, Episode 39 will actually be hitting in Japan on the same day this previous batch will be releasing on Netflix. This means it’s going to be quite a wait for the fourth and final batch of episodes.

Shaman King’s new anime has been one of the most curious to see evolve over the course of the year as fans can see how closely it stacks up to the complete version of Takei’s manga (which the creator was able to release years after the original run came to a truncated end). With this next part, fans will start to see even more of the changes from that original anime that had to eventually find its own original ending.

But what do you think? Are you excited for Shaman King's next batch of episodes? How are you liking the reboot anime series so far? What are you hoping to see before this new Shaman King anime comes to an end?