Shaman King Readies for Part 2’s Netflix Release With New Trailer

Shaman King is readying for Part 2 of its run with Netflix with the release of a new trailer! The rebooted anime for Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series has been running in Japan on a weekly basis since its debut earlier this Spring, but didn’t make its way to Netflix for worldwide territories until later in the Summer. As a result, while the original anime run is currently far beyond its halfway point, fans outside of Japan have been eagerly anticipating the next batch of episodes beyond the first cour we got this Summer.

Following the announcement that Part 2 of Shaman King‘s anime will be launching with Netflix on December 9th, Netflix has released a new trailer for the next cour of the series ahead of its coming debut. Giving fans an idea of what to expect from the next 12 episodes or so of the series, fans can see how Yoh and the others form a team for the coming Shaman Fight tournament while the threat of Hao continues to linger overhead. You can check out the new trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like for the first part of the season, Part 2 will feature both English dubbed and Japanese language audio when it drops with Netflix. Yoh and the others will be forming an official team for the Shaman Fight tournament to come, and it’s there they will come across even more new friends and foes than ever before. This new reboot is far more faithful to the complete version of the series that Hiroyuki Takei was able to release long after the original anime came to an end (which was forced to have its own original ending as a result), and fans have seen some of the changes already.

But it’s with this second part that comes with far more changes than fans of that original anime might remember, and it won’t be the only major shake ups coming to the new anime! But what do you think of this new trailer? Will you be tuning into Shaman King when Part 2 drops on Netflix soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!