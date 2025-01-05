Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Hypes Part 2 With New Opening: Watch

Shangri-La Frontier has officially kicked off the second half of the anime’s second season, and things are getting off to an explosive start with a new opening and ending theme sequence. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is continuing its run through the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and with it comes a whole new arc full of even more intense battles than ever before. It’s officially kicked off in the middle of a surprise rematch against Lycagon the Nightslayer, but this is far from the only member of the Colossi that Sunraku and the others will be dealing with for the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 officially kicked off Part 2 of its run with Episode 38 that premiered earlier today, and with it debuted a new set of opening and ending themes highlighting many of the new friends, foes, and major battles coming for Sunraku in the next arc. The new opening theme is titled “Frontiers” as performed by Awich, and you can check out the creditless version in the video above. The new ending theme is titled “realitYhurts.” as performed by CVLTE, and you can check it out in the video below.

What’s New in Shangri-La Frontier Season 2?

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is now in the midst of the climax for the “Journeying Wolf, Be Ambitious” arc that got set up with the first half of the season. After finding a way to tap into the robotic weapons he and his guild were able to unlock after defeating Weathermon in the first season, Sunraku was attempting to seek out a new clue to find a second of the major Colossi, Ctarnidd the Abyss. In doing so, he was planning to meet up with two other players but found some surprise trouble along with way.

Forming a party with Psyger-0 for some help to get across some areas as fast as he could, the two of them ended up in a surprise rematch against Lycagon as they stumbled on the next spot that the Colossi would spawn. The two of them are much different this time around than when they faced off against Lycagon before, and Sunraku especially has been waiting for the chance to prove himself against the highly intelligent, super strong monster. But it’s been as tough of a task as fans might have thought when the fight began.

C2C

What’s Next for Shangri-La Frontier?

Sunraku might be in a fight against Lycagon for now, but it likely won’t be much longer before we see an end to it. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not Sunraku can actually defeat Lycagon this time, but he’s learned a lot of tricks about the monster that he didn’t have the ability to learn before. This will be key to getting him closer to victory than ever, but Sunraku still has other plans in store. And that’s teased by the new opening with all of the other characters on display.

Sunraku will be quickly turning his attention to the next of the Colossi after it was teased a few episodes prior, and that means we’ll be seeing even more new characters in the mix than before. As Shangri-La Frontier continues to expand in some major ways, fans will be treated to all sorts of big action and cool fights much like seen in the episodes thus far. If you wanted to catch new episodes as they air, you can now find all episodes of the Shangri-La Frontier anime thus far now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.