New Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Trailer Hypes Next Arc

Shangri-La Frontier is gearing up for the next major arc for Season 2, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next from the anime’s take on the Nephilim Hollow Arc. Following the end of the first season earlier this year, Shangri-La Frontier has already made its comeback with new episodes as part of the now in full gear Fall 2024 anime schedule. But with the first few episodes continuing to explore the fallout of everything that happened in the first season, it’s time to explore a whole new online realm within a brand new game that’s entirely different from the titular Shangri-La Frontier.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 will be kicking off the Nephilim Hollow arc in its coming episodes, and Sunraku will be taking a break from Shangri-La Frontier to instead spend time in a new game, Nephilim Hollow. It’s a brief arc in which Sunraku needs to take a break from Shangri-La Frontier and decides to go back to one of the older titles he loved. But in doing so, he comes across a very tough challenger that he can’t wait to figure out how to beat. You can check out the newest trailer for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

C2C

Where to Watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

If you wanted to check out Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 as it releases, you can now find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s also where you can find the first season of the series if you wanted to catch up with it all. This new arc is a rather short one, and will likely only last a couple of episodes before Sunraku returns to the main game. But this new arc also introduces two new players Sunraku will be meeting and battling in Nephilim Hollow, Rust as voiced by Rie Takahashi (Emilia in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-) and Mordo as voiced by Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Ishitani in The Rising of the Shield Hero).

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is now airing its new episodes through the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and has been confirmed to run for 25 episodes in its entirety. The cast and crew from the first season have returned for their respective roles, and it will be a two cour season that will last through to next year before it finally comes to an end. And like the first season, Sunraku’s just going to keep playing the game as bigger mysteries of how it all works will be unfolding.

C2C

Why Watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 has been taking its time picking up speed, and that’s largely how the first season of the series worked out. The first season saw Sunraku steadily play the game, and some of the weeks saw him grinding and figuring out the best build in order to make his way through the game’s tough enemies. That’s the appeal of this anime series in particular as it taps into a very gamer focused mindset.

If you’re an anime fan in general, you’ve likely played a video game or two that has really eaten up your time. Figuring out how it works, ways to break it, having the best loadouts and more make for a great gaming experience. Shangri-La Frontier then takes that and turns it into an anime with some incredible looking sequences for its standout fights. That was the case with the first season, and is already looking to be the case with the next season as well. Here’s hoping the next arc is just as fun as it develops this Fall.