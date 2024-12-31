New Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Trailer Hypes Lycagon Fight Climax

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is ready to kick off Part of its run in January with the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with the trailer for the climax of the fight against Lycagon the Nightslayer. Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 has seen Sunraku trying to set the stage for the next fight against the next of the Seven Colossi after defeating Weathermon in the first season. But in the search for a lead for a totally different one, Sunraku suddenly came across Lycagon the Nightslayer once more and is thrown into a new fight without much preparation.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 ended the first half of its run with the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and now Sunraku and Psyger-0 are in the midst of a major fight against Lycagon. After seeing the SF-Zoo faction completely wiped out, Sunraku now has some idea as to how to fight against Lycagon, but its own intelligence seems to surpass anything he’s faced off against before. To hype up what’s coming in the fight next, you can check out the climax trailer for the “Journeying Wolf, Be Ambitious” arc in the video above.

What’s Next for Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 was originally announced to run for 25 episodes this season, and the second part of its run will be continuing through the Winter 2025 anime schedule in January. The Journeying Wolf, Be Ambitious arc has been in action for the past few episodes as Sunraku joined up with Psyger-0 for some help to clearing out an area in order to get to a meeting with two others who had a lead on one of the other Seven Colossi, Ctarnidd the Abyss. But as mentioned, this goes completely south when Psyger-0 and Sunraku get lost on the way there.

When mistaking a path towards a shortcut actually gets the two of them lost, Sunraku and Psyger-0 end up met with SF-Zoo. This group had been tracking Lycagon’s movements, and arrived there with the intention of taking on the monster when it spawned next. Sunraku was completely unaware of this, but soon needed to meet the challenge of his biggest enemy head on when SF-Zoo is quickly wiped out by the powerful monster. But the odds are very stacked against him at the moment, even with the help of someone as strong as Psyger-0.

Can Sunraku Defeat Lycagon?

It’s yet to be revealed how well Sunraku will do against Lycagon in their rematch, but it’s not likely that he will fully defeat this monster this time around. It literally took the teamwork of his trio to even stand a chance against Weathermon, and that was after tons of preparation that the three of them were able to do beforehand. Right now, Sunraku only really has Psyger-0 to help and doesn’t have as many potions or other healing items as he would like for such a battle like this. But it’s not entirely outside of reality that they could win.

Shangri-La Frontier has seen Sunraku defy even greater odds, and the end of the newest episode teased he’s going to be getting some help from a new ally (which can be seen in the trailer). That could be turning things around big time. Either way, it’s also been revealed that the new opening theme for the season is titled “Frontiers” as performed by Awich and the new ending theme is titled “realitYhurts.” as performed by CVLTE. So Sunraku’s fight is going to have quite the backing when this rematch reaches its big climax.