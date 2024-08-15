Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Drops New Poster

Shangri-La Frontier might take place in a digital domain akin to Sword Art Online and Log Horizon but it isn’t an Isekai in the same sense of the word. Rather than seeing the protagonist Rakuro Hizutome trapped inside the video game and fighting for his life, the virtual environment is one that he plays as only a game. Luckily, this doesn’t stop the anime from having some serious action and a compelling story. Despite Shangri-La Frontier ending its first season in March of this year, the second season is on the way this fall and has a new poster showing off its classic characters.

Shangri-La Frontier is an anime series that is worth checking out if you haven’t had the opportunity to do so as of yet. Specifically, the anime feels tailor-made for gamers who have fallen in love with From Software games such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. Presenting a vast digital landscape, the anime protagonist uses his knowledge of playing “trash games” to become a legend in the new MMORPG setting he finds himself in. If you’re looking forward to season two, it is set to arrive on October 13th this fall.

Shangri-La Frontier Will Return

When last we left Rakuro, he had managed to take down a major opponent in the video game with his allies in Wethermon The Tomb Guard. Thanks to this massive accomplishment, everyone in the game world knows who he and his comrades are. This will surely have some serious positives and negatives in the upcoming second season.

If you haven’t had the chance to catch up on Hizutome’s story in Shangri-La Frontier, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the digital adventures, “Rakuro Hizutome only cares about one thing: beating crappy VR games. He devotes his entire life to these buggy games and could clear them all in his sleep. One day, he decides to challenge himself and play a popular god-tier game called Shangri-La Frontier. But he quickly learns just how difficult it is. Will his expert skills be enough to uncover its hidden secrets?”

Want to see what the future holds for Rakuro Hizutome?