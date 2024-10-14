Shangri-La Frontier Kicks Off Season 2 With Slick Premiere

Shangri-La Frontier is back in action with Season 2 of the anime, and things have gotten off to a strong start with its big comeback premiere. The anime adaptation for Katarina’s original Shangri-La Frontier light novel series made its debut last Fall, and just wrapped up its first season earlier this year. But as soon as the first season aired its finale, it was quickly confirmed that the second season was already in the works. Making this release even more exciting was the fact that the new season was already on deck for a release as part of the jam packed Fall 2024 anime schedule.

Fall 2024 seems to be the most blockbuster season of anime for the year overall. There are plenty of huge premieres, remakes, new adaptations, and major returns that fans are keeping an eye out for, and thus some of these releases are naturally going to fall by the wayside. Make sure one of them isn’t Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 as its premiere episode is already proof that it’s going to be offering the same level of action and fun that had fans loving the first season. It all starts with its new opening theme, “Queen,” as performed by LiSA. Check it out below.

Why You Should Watch Shangri-La-Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier has been a real hidden gem. It doesn’t have the high stakes seen in some of the other anime airing around it as its main character is never in danger of losing their life, or trying to pursue some forlorn romance. Instead, it’s all about “Sunraku,” a gamer who’s hooked to playing bad and buggy games in order to prove he’s good enough to beat them. When he ends up playing the highest rated virtual reality title, it starts off a whole new adventure as he’s still trying to play that game in his own way.

Purposefully limiting himself to only using certain weapons or techniques, Sunraku is just trying to have a good time playing the game. Thus he ends up taking on big bosses, and each of the fights seen in the first season are backed with some of the coolest fight scenes of the year. But because they’re hidden within several weeks of Sunraku grinding through enemies to get the best loot (which offer fun watching experiences in a different kind of way), it’s not something that was really talked about during its first run. Now it’s ready to change that with Season 2 airing this Fall.

Where to Watch Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 is now airing its new episodes through the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and has been confirmed to run for 25 episodes in its entirety. This means that the second season will likely be a continuous cour release, and could be wrapping up some time in Winter 2025 (unless there’s a split for a break in between). It features a returning cast and staff from the first season of the series, and that means fans can hope to see some big sequences this time around as well.

If you wanted to check out Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 as it releases, you can now find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. It’s also where you can find the first season of the series if you wanted to catch up with it all, and it’s going to get even bigger from here on out. With Sunraku and his party defeating one of the unique bosses that players were never really expected to ever beat due to their high level of difficulty, it’s starting to open up the game world in all sorts of new ways that you’ll want to see play out in the new season.