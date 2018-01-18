Key Shares Touching SHINee Throwback Message With Fans

It has been less than a month since the world learned of Jonghyun’s passing, and many are still mourning the loss. Last month, the beloved singer passed away after an apparent suicide attempt, and his bandmates in SHINee are grappling with their new realities. Fans have fiercely supported the group’s remaining members, and Key is giving back to his supporters in kind.
Taking to Instagram, Key made fans to do a double-take when he shared a new post. The singer uploaded a throwback photo of SHINee’s five members and left a touching note for fans in the caption. The idol wanted to update everyone on how SHINee is faring in the wake of Jonghyun’s loss, and Key thanked all of their fans from the bottom of his heart.
You can read the singer’s translated message below (via Koreaboo):
안녕하세요 샤이니 키 입니다. 오랜만에 인사 드립니다. 요즘 많은 생각으로 시간을 보내고 있는데요 투어를 앞두고 우선 대부분 사전 촬영을 해두었던 보아 선배와의 리얼리티로 인사를 드릴거 같아서 좀 늦었지만 제 입으로 얘기 하고 싶었습니다. 빠르다면 너무 빠른 시간이지만 잘 추스리고 얼른 일상으로 돌아가려고 합니다 . 저희 멤버들도 다시 일어나려고 하고 있고 물론 종현이 형의 일이 저희가 무너지게 된 계기라고 볼 순 없습니다. 그건 형 자신은 물론 가족들을 포함한 많은 분들께 걱정을 끼쳐드리는 일이고 ,지금 당장 볼 수 없어 슬프지만 길모퉁이 돌아서면 형이 저를 기다리고 있다는 것을 저는 너무 잘 알고있기 때문입니다. 어느 때 보다 힘내고 ,형의 빈자리를 채우기 보다는 형을 항상 느끼면서 활동하고 싶습니다. 감히 드리는 저의 부탁이지만 언제 어디서 어떤 모습으로 저희를 만나게 되어도 항상 평소 처럼 대해주시고 사랑해주시면 너무 감사하겠습니다. 저희 멤버들 더 힘낼수 있게 담백한 응원의 마음 보내주시면 실망시켜드리지 않겠습니다. 감사합니다. KEY
“Hello, this is SHINee’s Key. It’s been a long time since I’ve said hello. There have been many things running through my head lately. The upcoming tour is coming soon, the reality show’s preliminary filming is over…
If everything works out, I want to come back and be part of normalcy again. All of our members want to do that, they all want to come back to normal. It’s not that Jonghyun-hyung brought us down or anything, that’s not it. That’s something that many other people are worried about, including his family. It is sad that we can’t see him currently but I know that my hyung is waiting for me and [cheering me on]. I will do my best to show the best side of me soon.
It’s not that we’re trying to fill the empty space of Jonghyun-hyung. Rather, what we’re planning to do is always have him inside our emotions and promote. I wish you guys will treat me as you’ve treated me all this time.
I want you guys to love me like you’ve always loved me and treated me like you’ve always treated me. If you support me and my members, we will not disappoint you guys. Thank you.”