Shonen Jump Announces New ‘Haikyuu,’ ‘Boruto,’ and ‘Black Clover’ Stories

If you are looking forward to all things shonen in 2018, then you should know Shuiesha has your back. The publisher recently announced its line-up of side stories for the coming year, and readers will have tons of quality content to look over.

Over on Twitter, Yonkou Productions shared a list of titles which Shonen Jump plans to release stories for in 2018. The full list features some of the industry’s biggest titles along with some surprise start-ups, and you can read up on its below:

Jump will be releasing side stories for the following series:

Haikyuu!!

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Kimetsu

Spring Weapon

Honmaru Zumo

We Never Learn

Lycopene

Robot x Laserbeam

Full Drive

Yuuna

Golem Hearts

Black Clover

So far, there is no word on whether these side stories will be full-on addenda or one-shots. Shonen Jump has released side stories before for titles like Rurouni Kenshin, Assassination Classroom, and others. Shueisha’s coming issues will clarify exactly what fans have to look forward to in 2018 once its new run begins.

Looking at the current list, fans are excited to see Haikyuu!! make a comeback as audiences are still waiting for a new anime season to be announced. Boruto will also move to release a side story along with Black Clover, pitting the anime newcomers against one another. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. and Golem Hearts are also a must-see for shonen lovers, so 2018 will have lots of new content for readers to celebrate.

Which of these shonen side stories are you most excited to see go live in 2018? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!