Shonen Jump’s Epic New Subscription Plan Has Launched

Viz Media has changed the landscape of digital manga in the United States, and now thanks to an epic new subscription plan for Weekly Shonen Jump, tons of manga is now available to read legally.

Launching today, Weekly Shonen Jump subscribers will not only get access to new manga chapters the same day they release in Japan, but also be able to read huge back catalogs for Viz’s major series.

THE NEW SHONEN JUMP IS LIVE! Thank you for sticking with us all these years as we’ve evolved. Here’s to the future! Sign up for a membership to access all these series in the digital vault. Only $1.99 per month! //t.co/N29LDF2QpQ pic.twitter.com/KrH5vY71t0 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 17, 2018

The new version of Shonen Jump will offer a subscription for $1.99 USD a month, and this gets fans access to not only new chapters released weekly for series such as My Hero Academia and One Piece the same day they release in Japan, but the entire back catalog for each series will also become available. You can see the full list of series offered in the tweet above as well.

The new Shonen Jump plan also includes simulpub chapters for series that were not previously being released on a weekly basis such as new series in the JUMP STARTS line such as Chainsaw Man, ne0;lation (which both had their debuts in the English Weekly Shonen Jump recently), and Gokutei Higuma, as well as currently running series newly coming to the English version like act-age, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Haikyu!!. This makes for a total of 25 simulpubbed series for the magazine, including their current offerings from various other Shueisha outlets in Japan.

Though this new plan means that Weekly Shonen Jump will no longer release in the bundle it previously was, fans will still be able to access new chapters for their favorite series as usual. It’s just more individualized per series. Here’s the full statement on the changes that are coming, from the official Shonen Jump website: