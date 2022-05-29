Shonen Jump Just Ended One of Its Best New Series Too Soon

✖

Shueisha has surprisingly just ended one of its best new Shonen Jump series way too soon before it even had the chance to really rev up! Coming into Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is tough for any new project as not only do they have to compete with juggernauts like One Piece, My Hero Academia, or Black Clover, but they also have to quickly carve out their own audience and support. It's usually within a very strict time frame before each one is in danger of cancellation, and for some the end comes much quickly than for some others.

It's gotten to such a point that many dedicated readers of Shonen Jump's offerings can often see the writing on the wall for many of the new series quickly heading to their end. This was the case for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yuji Kaku as while that series had found a ton of success with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and will even be getting a full anime adaptation of its own in the near future), his newest series with the actual Shonen Jump magazine has had much less success. In fact, Ayashimon has been ended with only 25 chapters under its belt.

Ayashimon offered a much lighter take on Yuji Kaku's creative worlds as it focused on a young boy named Maruo, who was such a fan of Shonen Jump manga that he had trained himself to be as strong as the heroes he idolized so much. Soon finding himself swept up in the Ayashimon's world of crime and secret spirits and monsters, he works with a young girl in order to bring her back to the top of her father's former glory. But it's a story that fans won't get to see play out in full as the manga ended right in the middle of its first major arc.

The final chapter of the series did allow for one final battle for Maruo and his allies to go out on after a brief training period took his strength to the next level, but unfortunately fans won't get to see how that all shakes out. We do get a brief glimpse at the planned final battle for the series in the final chapter, but it unfortunately will not be coming to pass. But what do you think?

