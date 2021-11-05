Red Hood Manga Mocks Its Own Cancellation





The Hunters Guild: Red Hood is a manga that revolves around a young man named Velou who is attempting to join the titular Hunters Guild as he finds his village beset by an attack by supernatural forces, and though the series just began under the pen of creator Yuki Kawaguchi, it seems that the end is nigh for the new story. Kawaguchi is no stranger to the world of manga, with their previous title being that of an assistant to mangaka Kohei Horikoshi and spending time in creating the story of My Hero Academia before setting to create this new world of hunters and prey.

A number of characters take jabs at the fact that Chapter 18 will apparently be the series’ last, with one in particular stating:

“The purpose of the book is to entertain the readers. It isn’t fun is the story is resolved too easily. Displease the Gods and they will render judgment on us. In other words, the world will end. A story that doesn’t entertain is abandoned. Once abandoned our world will disappear. The Guild works to avert that fate, creating main characters, supporting characters, and scenarios where people are saved from disaster. They use monsters to create tragedy. Tragedies bring humanity together and birth heroes.”

On top of this, an old man in the story adds another wink to readers that they are preparing for the story of The Hunters Guild: Red Hood to end prematurely:

“Let’s just end it. Not a happy ending. Not a tragic ending. Just an end to everything.”

Not every Shonen series becomes the next Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, in fact, there are probably more Shonen series that you haven’t heard of that haven’t received anime adaptations than those that have. Needless to say, despite Kawaguchi’s background as an assistant to the popular series focusing on UA Academy, it seems that it will be back to the drawing board with Red Hood coming to an abrupt end.

Are you sad to see The Hunters Guild: Red Hood come to an end? Do you think we might see an anime adaptation hit the small screen some day despite not having that many manga chapters available?