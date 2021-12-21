Hell’s Paradise First Trailer and Poster Released

Hell’s Paradise is certainly a series that is not for the faint of heart, with the first trailer for its anime adaptation introducing some spine-chilling body horror along with some of the most gruesome monsters introduced in recent anime history. With the series set to be adapted by Studio MAPPA, the animation house responsible for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack On Titan, and the upcoming Chainsaw Man, the franchise has released a new poster and trailer to get fans hyped as a part of this year’s Jump Festa event.

Created by mangaka Yuji Kaku, the series feels like a combination of Berserk and Blade of the Immortal, introducing an immortal warrior named Gabimaru who wants nothing more than to die and finds himself joining an expedition to a creepy new land in order to finally find a way to the afterlife. With Studio MAPPA currently working on Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen’s first movie hitting Japanese theaters in only a few days, the studio is definitely all-in when it comes to the supernatural.

Anime TV Japan shared the new trailer and poster for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, introducing us to an unsettling new world of swords and demons:

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1472390607645589506

If this is your first encounter with Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, the official description for the grotesque monster-filled series reads as such, “Gabimaru the Hollow, a ninja of Iwagakure Village known for being cold and emotionless, was set up by his fellow ninja and is now on death row. Tired of killing and betrayal, he wants to die. However, no method of execution works on him because as much as the seemingly apathetic Gabimaru refuses to admit it, he does have a reason to live. He wants to return to his wife, who was the reason why he softened up and failed to be an effective assassin. Thus, he refuses to die.

Asaemon the Decapitator, a famous executioner, sees this and has a proposal for the ninja. She wants Gabimaru to join an expedition to an island south of Japan in search of the elixir of life in exchange for a full pardon by the Shogunate. However, this island isn’t a normal island: it’s believed to be Paradise.”

