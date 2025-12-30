Shonen Series Announces Ending at The Start of 2026

While Shueisha might be the manga publisher most known for holding the “shonen” title for Weekly Shonen Jump, they aren’t the only company that has taken the moniker. For example, the publisher Akita Shoten has a shonen publication of its own, routinely presenting some major stories as a part of “Weekly Shonen Champion.” Since releasing its first issue all the way back in 1969, the magazine has housed the likes Baki The Grappler, Lupin The Third, Beastars, Saint Seiya, and more. Unfortunately, a major player in Champion has announced that its current run is coming to an end, a little over one year since it first debuted.

Toki no Yuusha, aka Revolving Engraved Time Hero, released its first chapter in December of 2024 from creators Yotsuba Yuuto and Satou Takaaki. While an official reason behind why the series is coming to an end has yet to be revealed, this might come as a shock to many readers, considering it only has a little over one year of stories to its name so far in Weekly Shonen Champion. If you haven’t had the chance to check out this time-travelling epic, here is how Akita Shoten describes the series: “In a world where half of humanity’s territory has been taken by demons, Balt, who bears the crest of the hero, is the hope of humanity. Just before his 17th birthday and his heroic powers awaken, Balt learns a certain truth…”

A Champion’s Journey Comes To An End

akita shoten

While the Revolving Engraved Time Hero’s journey might be ending, the same can’t be said for writer Yuuto Yotsuba. As we speak, the mangaka is still working on another big entry in the manga world, thanks to Tokyo Kinoko: The High School Girl With The Weakest Communication Skills, Despite Being #1 in The World Rankings. Alongside this manga, Yotsuba is also working on another long-titled manga series in The Free Life of The Forlorn Lady: Shining On as a Gem Appraiser After Getting Dumped. While these aforementioned manga have yet to receive anime adaptations, it might only be a matter of time before we see these stories brought to the screen.

Just because a manga has the “Shonen” genre attributed to it doesn’t necessarily save it from cancellation, even when it comes to Weekly Shonen Jump. There have been countless examples of recent stories that were cancelled either because the story had reached its natural conclusion or it didn’t garner the popularity and readership necessary to necessitate a bright future. Luckily, even if a manga series is cancelled, it doesn’t mean it might not make its way to the small screen; a recently finished Shonen series, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, has been confirmed to receive an anime adaptation. The shonen series ran for around a year and a half, but was confirmed for a television series that will arrive next year. Fingers crossed that the Engraved Hero might get similar treatment despite its finale next month.

