Canceled Shonen Jump Series Announces Surprise Anime

Weekly Shonen Jump‘s gag humor manga, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, by Shun Numa, was axed in June this year, leading to a rushed ending. The manga debuted in February last year and reached its conclusion in Chapter 64, releasing eight volumes later. As the most famous magazine, many of Weekly Shonen Jump’s series have been global hits over the decades. However, compared to the breakout hits introduced by the magazine, the number of underrated manga, especially those that got canceled despite having potential, is far greater. Each year, Weekly Shonen Jump and Shonen Jump+ release dozens of series, and to make room for them, they need to axe the manga that didn’t perform well within a year.

However, while the publishers rarely officially announce that a new series was canceled due to low sales, the reason is easy to determine if they end in around 50–60 chapters with obvious indications of an abrupt ending. Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is widely accepted as a canceled series. Surprisingly, in September this year, the manga ranked third in the Next Manga Awards, and now the anime adaptation by Arvo Animation sparks new hope for the series gaining more popularity. The information was confirmed by @WSJ_manga on X, an unofficial but famous Shonen Jump news account. Directed by Junichi Yamamoto, best known for providing the visual effects in Makoto Shinkai’s acclaimed film Your Name, the upcoming anime adaptation is slated for 2026.

What Is the Plot of Super Psychic Policeman Chojo?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in a world full of talented psychics who use powers such as telepathy and psychometry to solve crimes and are known as Psychic Investigators. However, not all psychics are talented enough to make it to the FBI or CIA, so they end up joining the police force, using whatever average skills they have to help those in need. With all kinds of incidents happening around the clock, there’s never a moment of peace in one of Japan’s many entertainment districts, Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

However, the incidents handled in the West Shinjuku Police Station are usually small and ordinary. Meguru Chojo, who has the ability to read people’s minds, is someone girls avoid at all costs because of his ability. However, those in the workforce, especially rookies, can’t choose the people they work with. So, Nao Ippongi, a young recruit, is stuck working with him despite being uncomfortable with the fact that he can read all her thoughts.

While the two have a hard time getting along, Nao begins to learn more about Meguru after he resolves a dangerous incident all by himself. Together, the duo working in a small police station tucked away in the bustling district run into all kinds of trouble to ensure the safety of the citizens. You can read it on the official Manga Plus app, and the volumes are currently available for sale in both digital and physical versions.

