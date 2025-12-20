Classic Shonen Jump Series Returning for Reboot After 50 Years: First Look Revealed

One classic from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is getting a new anime 50 years after its debut, and the first look at the new project has been revealed. Shueisha has a lot to celebrate this weekend as the annual Jump Festa 2026 event is going on in Japan. This event shows off all of the new projects their various franchises have in the works, and that includes some brand new announcements as well. One of the biggest already is a new anime for one of its most classic works.

Osamu Akimoto’s Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops announced during the Jump Festa 2026 weekend that it’s going to be returning with a brand new anime project to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the manga’s original debut with Shonen Jump magazine. While there are still a number of details that have yet to be revealed about what to expect from the new anime now in the works, the first look has been revealed and you can check it out below.

What to Know for Kochikame’s New Anime Reboot

Kochikame is now developing a new anime project to help celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary. It’s yet to be confirmed what kind of form this new anime will take, so it’s unclear at the moment whether this is a new series, movie, OVA project. But what has been confirmed is that the anime will be opening an official website for the new project sometime in Spring 2026, and will be revealing an all new voice cast for the project sometime in September 2026.

Studio Gallop will be producing the new Kochikame anime, and that’s a good sign considering the studio has been behind all of the anime’s previous releases over the decades since it first premiered back in 1996. It also thankfully won’t be too big of a gap between these anime releases as Kochikame might not be a big thing in the West, but it’s been steadily releasing new anime episodes, movies, OVAs and more up to the 2010s.

It’s a Big Time for Shonen Jump Reboots

If you’re a fan of a certain age, you have likely noticed the many new anime reboots, revivals and other celebrations that are coming from Shonen Jump lately. There have been quite a few franchises that have reached significant milestones with their own histories, and fans have seen lots of new works as a result. And a whole new facelift for many of these other returning projects is on the table too with cede reboots.

Although the current state of Shonen Jump itself is in a transitional period while the magazine finds for more anchors heading into the future, it’s been a great time to be a nostalgic fan hoping to see the classics return. We’re getting them left and right these days, and with Jump Festa 2026 continuing through the weekend in Japan we could be getting a lot more announced soon.

