SK8 the Infinity OVA Drops Brand-New Poster

SK8 the Infinity is one wild anime. Back in January 2021, the world watched as anime embraced skateboarding with an impressive cast of characters. With season two in the works, SK8 the Infinity is gearing up for a special comeback thanks to an OVA. And now, we have been given a first look at the release.

Today, the team behind SK8 the Infinity posted a new poster for its OVA, and the promo has got fans feeling hyped. The visual doesn’t give much away about the special, but we do know a few things about the OVA. For one, the main staff behind season one are returning to bring the OVA to life, and it will help bridge the gap ahead of season two.

If you are not familiar with the action-packed world of SK8 the Infinity, well – buckle up. The anime is an original that has gone on to spawn a manga of its own. The sports anime focuses on the world of illegal skateboarding within Okinawa. Reki, a high school skater, takes a transfer student named Langa to one of the sport’s underground tourneys to show him just what skating can do. What follows is a wild adventure as the two become top skaters, but there are others in the sport who want to take the students down.

If you want to check out SK8 the Infinity, the anime is now streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. For more info on the Studio Bones title, you can read its official synopsis below:

“High school students Reki and Langa are hooked on one thing-a dangerous, top secret, no-holds-barred downhill skateboarding race called “S.” When Reki takes Langa, a transfer student, to the mountain where “S” is held, Langa finds himself sucked in. These colorful skaters will take you through a thrilling story of skateboard battles and unlimited possibilities!”

