Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5 Promo Released: Watch

Smiling Friends Season 2 has been a pillar of Sunday nights since it returned to Adult Swim with new episodes this Spring, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 5 of the animated series! Smiling Friends Season 2 has thrown fans right back into the chaos that was introduced during the first season of the series, and with it fans have gotten to see Pim and Charlie trying to make a whole new wave of wacky characters smile. And just like the first season, it's been impossible to even guess what could be coming in any given episode.

That's especially the case for the next episode. With the newest Smiling Friends Season 2 release ending up as the Halloween special of the season, that makes the set up for Episode 5 all the more curious. The first look promo for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5 sees Pim and Charlie entering a mysterious laboratory with a strange scientist, until a wild other kind of character throws off the entire vibe. You can check out the promo for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5 below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 2nd at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, "Brother's Egg"! pic.twitter.com/yD8GqHPODQ — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 27, 2024

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 5 is titled "Brother's Egg" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 2nd at midnight, and will then be made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first four episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

